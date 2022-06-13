Moegoe of the week: National shutdown

Moegoe

The faceless people behind the abortive national shutdown are cowards for not coming out in the open.

This week, social media was abuzz with posts and chat groups informing South Africans about last Friday’s national shutdown that never was.

In these tough economic times and at a time the people of this country are struggling to make ends meet, securing one’s job is paramount, it will be foolhardy to even contemplate risking the little they have.

So, bugger off you timid shutdown organisers.

