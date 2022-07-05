Moegoe of the week: Vuyokazi Ndevu

East London tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu should be severely punished for serving alcohol to minors and putting their lives at risk.

Liquor outlets like taverns in residential areas have strict age restrictions and operating hours and are not allowed to open until the wee hours of the morning.

No, not for Ndevu, whose Enyobeni Tavern was the venue of a gruesome tragedy where 21 teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, died in the early hours of last Sunday.

Ndevu’s liquor license must be revoked, and she must face the full might of the law.

