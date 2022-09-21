Shwashwi: A phenomenal Gesh welcome

A two-hour trip and a nice sleep at the cosy Protea Hotel in Richard’s Bay were some of the perks for honouring Bhekani “Gesh” Ndlovu’s invite on Saturday night.

Gesh is the famous owner of Gesh Lounge in Matshana outside Ngwelezane township on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

The trip from Durban to Ngwelezane in Empangeni was worth it. We received a phenomenal welcome.

The place is big and it’s on the outskirts of what moi calls a semi-rural area. But the vibe! You would swear you are in one of the biggest KZN townships, Umlazi or KwaMashu.

The event was themed Stay Fresh Saturday, and indeed, it did live up to expectations. It was filled to capacity and the security and bouncers didn’t care to smile with the rogues from emakhaya.

I enjoyed usu (in Jozi lingo they call it mogodu) with uphuthu. I swear if I visit the place again, I will ensure I pass by Gesh Lounge just to grab some lunch or supper as the place is spotlessly clean, from waiters to chefs.

I was excited to meet DJ Makokoroshe. The guy has grown in the music field compared to the days he used to play at beauty contests and schools on the north coast.

I’m glad you followed your passion and it’s bringing you fame, but most of all, it’s your bread and butter.

Nice wheels by the way. So when are we celebrating the wheels? You know this girl loves to party. I like things.

It’s a fact, amapiano has taken over and for a long time, people on the north coast have been known as staunch maskandi and gqom lovers, but all that has changed.

Thanks to people like DJ Ndabezitha wePiano; he is a gem and you would swear you are at some club in Pretoria. Keep it up my guy.

Allow me to do justice to the manager, Benson Zikhali, as he made sure Shwa and the crew were entertained, notwithstanding the food and drinks.

I can’t wait to return for the next Spring Day event as promised.

We left the venue when the night was still young as Durban was beckoning us the groovas.

