Shwashwi Awards 2021: Most confused personality of the year

Johannesburg- Mzwanele Manyi spends most of his time talking about the ANC rather than his own party the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

As former president Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson and ATM’s chief of policy and strategy, Manyi clearly has his focus on Msholozi’s party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mzwanele Manyi (@mzwanelemanyi)

JACOB ZUMA SPEAKS aka S'qed'amanga. pic.twitter.com/YdnppHZJC7 — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) December 14, 2021

So it's official.

Vaccines FAIL to even prevent hospitalisation. 25% is very high.

Yet Ramaphosa wants them to be mandatory. This is madness. https://t.co/Qv23cHMUzF — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) December 8, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author