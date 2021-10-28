Shwashwi: Cassper Nyovest’s Braai Show should air on Cartoon Network

Johannesburg – Tweeps have voiced out that Cassper Nyovest should move The Braai Show to air on Cartoon Network.

This comes shortly after there have been concerns about how the show is not doing too well, compared to when AKA was hosting the show.

This is how Twitter users have reacted to what a tweep suggested about moving The Braai Show to Cartoon Network.

Cassper must consider moving his braai show to cartoon Network. — MILTON DE 3rd  (@milton_mathala) October 27, 2021

Oh SABC 2 at 00:00am on a Sunday — Neo the Historian Luthuli (@Ser_Ntampaka) October 27, 2021

Why must the children suffer now? pic.twitter.com/bvW7JUNFUL — Jx❄️ (@JaxB125) October 27, 2021

Cartoon network ibusy Kabi. But yes Cassper actually does have a Kideo personality. He'd do great on kids channels for anything. A venture to consider. Like a Disney dad or something — Phoebe Buffay (@Zettie909) October 28, 2021

"Watch Braai with Casper or smoke cocaine"then me pic.twitter.com/TsxXVxGGnr — Mr_Rak-wall (@Rak_wall) October 27, 2021

You clearly don't have respect for kids 💯 it must surly be taken to channel 100 🤷‍♂️ no one has time to view that channel unless dstv has blocked all other channels due to unpaid monthly fee 😂😂😂😂 — BBK🔥💣 (@john_emjay) October 27, 2021

You know that feeling when you missed one episode of "MagG podcast" You have that FOMO.. You wanna go back and watch again things you might have missed during an Interview That Cassper show lacks energy it's too dull… But he's doing good anyway — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) October 27, 2021

