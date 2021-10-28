VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi: Cassper Nyovest’s Braai Show should air on Cartoon Network

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Cassper Nyovest

Johannesburg – Tweeps have voiced out that Cassper Nyovest should move The Braai Show to air on Cartoon Network.

This comes shortly after there have been concerns about how the show is not doing too well, compared to when AKA was hosting the show.

This is how Twitter users have reacted to what a tweep suggested about moving The Braai Show to Cartoon Network.

