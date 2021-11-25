VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Does the ‘S’ in Snova really stand for Somizi?

By Anelisa Sibanda
Johannesburg- What’s happening to Vusi Nova’s alter ego, Snova?
Does the “S” in Snova stand for Somizi?
Nonetheless, we love it!
Can’t wait for the new Amapiano vibes too that you are working on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vusi Nova (@vusinova1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

