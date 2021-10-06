REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi: Is Isencane Lengane’s Siyacela Dlamuka ok upstairs?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Siyacela Dlamuka & Thando Dlamuka

Johannesburg – We are convinced that Moja Love’s Isencane Lengane, Siyacela Dlamuka is not okay upstairs.

Even his father is starting to see that his son is really not matured enough to be married, he even calls him Isthuphethu which means stupid.

For the past few weeks, we have witnessed that he has found himself a girlfriend and the girls seem to be driving him crazy.

Siyacela has proven that he doesn’t respect and take notice of his wife ( Thando’s) feelings.

 

