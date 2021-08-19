Shwashwi: Letshego Zulu is looking gorgeous

Johannesburg – This week, Shwashwi focuses on the good, the bad and the ugly of celebville.

Take a look at some of the good:

Shwa is impressed to see Letshego Zulu, the wife of late rally driver Gugu Zulu, doing well and looking gorgeous while continuing with her adventurous lifestyle the couple were well-loved for.

It is great to know that no one was hurt during Unathi Nkayi’s fender-bender, which led to a screaming match between her and an unmasked taxi driver in broad daylight last week.

These sort of confrontations can easily escalate into violence, as if the trauma of being in a car accident, no matter how small, is not enough.

Congratulations super funny comedian Celeste Ntuli on winning the Comedian of the Year at the Africa Choice Awards.

