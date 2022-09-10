Shwashwi: Mampintsha must rein in his wife

Well, after some night of partying at Makhoba Wethu’s birthday celebration, we received an invite to an exclusive viewing of the Uthando Lodumo Season 2, which is a reality TV show about Durban-based Gqom artists and couple Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo at the Radisson Hotel in Umhlanga in Durban.

Gosh! the hotel looks exactly like the one in Sandton, Johannesburg. Everything was going so well until the drama between the Maphumulos and the Simelanes started unfolding, all in the name of not respecting one another.

The fight was all about the show and the Maphumulos looked as if they were never briefed on what to expect next.

Mampintsha must teach his wife some manners and be respectful towards mothers. She wanted to exchange blows with her mother-in-law and Mampintsha’s sister.

The man of the house, Mampintsha, just watched and never bothered to discipline any of them. We sat there and watched as they hurled insults, fighting over Mampintsha. You could swear that Mampintsha is married to all of them and they are fighting to control and own him. Take it from me. Never again bring your mother and wife in one room. Those two will kill each other if you don’t reprimand them.

Dladla Mshunqisi, you were looking fly, darling, but I have to say, please kindly change that hairstyle. It makes you look like an American movie warrior. It’s been ages with the same hairstyle.

