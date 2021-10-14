REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi: Not all celebrity businesses are booming

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg –  Look at Minnie Dlamini’s MD skincare, she even sold her MD soaps for R5.

Minnie’s products are not doing so well on the shelves, she has even stopped promoting the range on her socials.

Sis also removed it from her Instagram bio that she owns a skincare range.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

