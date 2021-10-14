Shwashwi: Not all celebrity businesses are booming

Johannesburg – Look at Minnie Dlamini’s MD skincare, she even sold her MD soaps for R5.

Minnie’s products are not doing so well on the shelves, she has even stopped promoting the range on her socials.

Sis also removed it from her Instagram bio that she owns a skincare range.

Shwashwi