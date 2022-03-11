E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Not Natasha Thahane pulling a Rihanna on us

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Natasha Thahane Instagram

Actress Natasha Thahane recently shared with the rest of the world that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch, the Orlando Pirates star player.

Yes, Shwa is happy for her and all, but it seems like she wants to be a copycat by stealing Rihanna’s look.

Come now Moghel … get your own identity already. That baby is going to burn from the hot African sun, this is not America.

And don’t think we forgot about your “educational funds” and Bathabile. Shwa ain’t that easily distracted.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes