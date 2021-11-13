Shwashwi: Will Tito ever stop with the garlic

Johannesburg – Can Tito Mboweni just stop with the garlic now?

If he continues at this pace Mzansi will be left wanting for the herb like we are for electricity and lower petrol prices.

Just as I was preparing my chicken stew, boom, power off. 🙈🙈. Jeso.. we shall overcome!! pic.twitter.com/bX5wmZ7yE4 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 9, 2021

Today I was smart. Cooked early before load- shedding. Good tasty meal. Lunch-4-1. 🙌🏿👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/tjiKmR259U — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 10, 2021

Done and dusted. Cleaned out .. It was really nice… I must try the chicken stew along these lines next time. No chicken drowning… pic.twitter.com/MTJqvW3sun — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 6, 2021

The end was really nice. Simple meal but tasty. Have faith… 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/oovbGhIoo9 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 6, 2021

