Shwashwi: Wishing Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo and everyone all the best

Johannesburg – This week, Shwashwi focuses on the good, the bad and the ugly of celebville.

Take a look at some of the bad:

Shwa is wishing actress and presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo and everyone else who is suffering or recovering from Covid-19 all the best, and a speedy recovery.

We can fight this pandemic.

Please wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance and vaccinate if you qualify for vaccination.

• Shwa was shattered to hear about the death of supremely talented amapiano artists – Mpura, Killer Kau, Khanya Hadebe and Thando Tot – in a fatal car accident.

Death be not proud.

• In show business, one day you in, and one day you are out!

AKA is out of the braai show and he is replaced by arch-rival Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper, read between Shwa’s lines and you’ll find great advice about humility.

Oh, what is Shwa thinking! Humility and Cassper in the same sentence, forget it.

Moving right along …

• Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-awaited cabinet reshuffle was such an anti-climax for Shwa. If only the ANC can use its superpowers in recycling to save South Africa from the impact of climate change, what with the UN warning of a “code red for humanity”.

