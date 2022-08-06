TyraQeed’s surprise birthday celebration hits home

On Sunday, we were invited to the TyraQeed birthday celebration in Morningside, Sandton, in Johannesburg.

At first I was worried about who travels all the way from Durban to Joburg to celebrate his birthday without his closest friends and family members.

I was wrong, the party was something I wasn’t expecting on a chilly Sunday evening.

Celebrities did come through, although we later learnt the party was a surprise organised by his close friends, Nzuzo Mhlongo and Nombuso Mahlangu.

While I was busy dancing to the latest offerings of Amapiano, I was lucky enough to meet the famous designer of the shirts

that were worn by the first democratic president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, Sonwabile Ndamase.

I was also amazed to meet

Heavy K.

I thought the divorce

was going to take away all the meat in his body, but he is still chubby like when he was making those hits with Nokwazi Dlamini and Professor Langa, during their days at Kalawa Jazzmee.

While I’m still talking about faded kwaito stars, I also met Durban-born rapper Mthinay, who has always been beefing with award-winning rapper Duncan.

I was left wondering what are you doing in Johannes- burg and how long have you been here? And what is happening to your music career?

I enjoyed the chocolate and vanilla cake, which was inspired by Mandela.

Next time let’s make sure that the venue is

bigger, guys so that we can dance freely.

