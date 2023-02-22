Singer Berita returns to the stage with intimate show

Zimbabwean-born singer and songwriter Gugulethu Khumalo, professionally known as Berita, will be making a comeback on stage.

She will perform at an intimate Sunday Sunset Session eDikeni in Sandton on Sunday, 26 February.

The songbird, well known for her graceful nature and authentic blend of African soul and pop music, will also give fans a sneak peek of her unreleased music.

Some of her popular songs include ‘Jikizinto’ and ‘Makoti’ which have done well on the top major charts.

Taking to social media the afro soul singer said she was excited ahead of the show.

“In the past year, I consciously stepped back from putting on my own shows. I took the time I needed to assess, reflect and grow. I want to share the old that you all know and love, as well as sprinkle some new music to give you a taste of what’s to come,” she wrote.

