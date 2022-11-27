Matthew Goniwe’s selflessness, community spirit celebrated

Delivering the 2022 Matthew Goniwe Memorial Lecture, esteemed lawyer, author and activist, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi stressed the importance of keeping the memory and legacy of passionate patriots such as the inspirational, exceptional servant of the people, apartheid activist, intellectual and educator, Matthew Goniwe.

“Remembering is not to pass a moral judgement; it is not to say others were good or others were bad. It so to remember so that we know how we got here; and so that memory can help us to know how we can be better. Let me end then by answering the question of the day: What would Matthew Goniwe do today? We don’t know. But we can tell from the story of his life is that what he would want is for the truth to be told.”

Who was Matthew Goniwe?

Son of farm labourers, David and Elizabeth, Matthew Goniwe was born on 27 December 1947 in Lingelihle Township on the outskirts of Cradock in the Eastern Cape, the youngest of eight children. Goniwe attended St James’ Primary school and afterwards attended Sam Xhallie Secondary School, where he obtained his junior certificate. As a boy, Goniwe played rugby and took part in boxing for a club in the township. His love of music led him to join, at an early age, the Cradock Male Voices under the leadership of his brother, Jacques.

Goniwe the Inspirational Teacher

Among his classmates, Goniwe was known to be a diligent learner. It is this love for learning that drove him to take up teaching as a career. He attended Healdtown, where he obtained his matric certificate. Goniwe then enrolled for a teachers’ diploma at the University of Fort Hare, majoring in mathematics and science. He returned to Sam Xhallie Secondary to teach mathematics and science and, according to reports, was a popular and insprirational teacher. Togetrher with fellow teacher, John Hlekani, Goniwe founded a school at Mqanduli, in the Transkei, which eventually became known as Holomisa High School.

Goniwe The Community Activist

As a community leader, Goniwe was always at the forefront of finding solutions to the challenges facing the people. Accordingly, he went on to establish a feeding scheme, a school choir, a debating society as well as boxing, rugby and soccer clubs to keep the youth in his community actively and productively engaged.

In 1983, Goniwe became active in leading protests against high rents in Cradock. Under political pressure, the Department of Education and Training attempted to transfer him back to Graaff-Reinet. This resulted in teachers and pupils from Cradock’s seven schools embarking on a 15-month class boycott – the longest in the country’s history.

Goniwe the Anti-Apartheid Activist & the Cradock Four

Due to his ever-growing influence, the apartheid security apparatus targeted Goniwe and he was arrested in 1977 under the Suppression of Communism Act and sentenced to four years imprisonment in Umtata Prison. Upon his release, he returned to teaching in Graaff-Reinet and completed a BA degree through the University of South Africa.

In 1983, Goniwe became active in leading protests against high rents in Cradock. On 27 June 1985, Matthew Goniwe and three other activists, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkonto and Sicelo Mhlauli were murdered, and their bodies mutilated by members of the apartheid security forces.

Honouring a Patriot

To honour Goniwe’s legacy, the Gauteng Department of Education and Youth Development, named its flagship professional development institute, the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance (MGSGL) after the late anti-apartheid icon.

“It is truly no accident of history that our school of leadership and governance was named after Matthew Goniwe. To this day, it remains a befitting decision because the mere mention of his name is a call to action for us all and a reminder of his exemplary life that espoused values such as black excellence, servanthood, humility and ethical leadership,” Gauteng MEC for Education and Youth Development, Matome Chiloane said.

The MGSLG, which is this year celebrating 20 years of existence, was set up to do research and deliver cutting-edge education programmes, including ICT.

Furthermore, the GDE’s commitment to the ideals of Goniwe which include the fight for quality education for all irrespective of where the school may be located in the province.

Through our Reorganisation of Schools programme, the GDE‘s is steaming ahead with efforts to change the Education Landscape through twinning our schools for resource optimization. The twinning programme involves the pairing of under resourced school (usually located in a township or rural area) with a well-resourced school (usually located in a suburb).

To continue Goniwe’s legacy of giving young people opportunities and skills, we have initiated the Schools of Specialisation programme. Through these schools we aim to provide sector specific skills to our learners with the aim to address the skills shortages in our country. The specialty of these schools varies, they include Maths, Science & IT, Commerce & Entrepreneurship, Performing & Creative Arts, Engineering and Sports.

In keeping alive Goniwe’s love for education, we started Multi-certification skills programme, which aims to ensure that our learners must during the 12 years they spend at school at least acquire one skill annually from Grade 1 to Grade 12. At the end of the 12 years of schooling, a learner must exit with 12 certificates that speak to the skills they acquired during all their years at school.

As the Acting CEO for the MGSLG, Sibusiso Mahlangu, said:

“We have been honoured to use the name if Matthew Goniwe and therefore find it fitting to continue honouring and carrying in with the legacy of the activist and educator that Goniwe was.”

