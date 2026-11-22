A factory floor is an unlikely place to look for an investment philosophy. Yet at Cable Tapes Africa, the people, production lines and rolls of specialist tape tell a story that a balance sheet alone cannot: building value means making a business work, day after day.

That is the perspective Zandisile Mabuya brings to Black Management Forum Investments (BMFI). In an economy that needs both competitive enterprises and broader participation, the challenge is not simply to acquire a stake. It is to help turn ownership into capable leadership, sound decisions, and businesses with a future.

Established in 1996, BMFI’s investment approach places commercial discipline alongside transformation. Board representation is an instrument for adding expertise and strengthening accountability, rather than a seat held in name only.

Management teams remain central; the investor’s role is to support them and challenge them constructively.

A portfolio with purpose

BMFI’s investment portfolio brings together Strategic Partners Group, Cable Tapes Africa and Rosslyn Development Hub, alongside listed interests in Nedbank, Raubex and ADvTECH. These investments connect it to transport infrastructure, manufacturing, development, financial services, construction and education. The breadth matters: an inclusive economy is built across sectors, not in a single corner of the market.

The work behind a turnaround

In 2018 BMFI invested in Cable Tapes Africa CTA), which makes tapes used in power, instrumentation and fibre-optic cables. Its products sit within the systems that carry electricity and information – a specialised manufacturing business with a place in much larger development needs.

When the business fell under financial and operational pressure, recovery demanded more than fresh ambition. Zandisile Mabuya, as its caretaker CEO, negotiated arrangements with suppliers and customers to create breathing space, while production planning, inventory control and corporate governance has received focused attention.

The lesson is practical. A business cannot grow confidently if its foundations are unstable. Restoring credibility, clarifying responsibilities, and improving everyday processes can be as consequential as winning the next order. CTA’s recovery gives BMFI’s investment approach a tangible expression: patient intervention that helps an enterprise regain its footing.

“We must remember that our mandate is for investment to have an impact in South Africa.”

‘A historic first. A new chapter’

BMFI’s next chapter also marks a historic leadership milestone with the appointment of Ramona Grewan as its first female Chairperson. Her appointment brings women’s leadership into sharper focus within the investment sector, while reinforcing the article’s central theme: meaningful ownership must be matched by accountable leadership. As Grewan puts it, “Capital follows trust and trust follows governance.” It is a fitting message for an organisation whose impact depends not only on the investments it makes, but on the quality of stewardship behind them.

“We are not passive investors — we are very active.”

Building the next chapter

Partnerships are another part of the model. Mabuya has credited the expertise of the BMFI’s former shareholder, Sanlam, particularly its private-equity team, with supporting BMFI’s development. Alongside financial resources, relationships can bring judgement, experience and the ability to navigate difficult decisions.

In its published outlook, BMFI identified socially relevant real estate, including purpose-built student accommodation, and regional opportunities as areas of interest. Those ambitions sit alongside a clear emphasis on impact at home.

For Entrepreneurs of Impact, this is a story about a different kind of courage: the willingness to work through complexity, strengthen an existing enterprise and stay committed beyond the initial investment. Thirty years after its establishment, BMFI’s story invites a simple question of every investment: what will be stronger because we were here?