Sponsored content: Joburg Zoo set to sparkle as Festival of Lights returns for festive season

Johannesburg’s festive season is getting a luminous makeover as the Festival of Lights returns to Joburg Zoo, bringing together spectacular illuminated wildlife displays, live music, dance and family entertainment.

The festival returns from November 26, 2026, to January 3, 2027.

Under the theme Where Wildlife Meets Wonder, this year’s festival promises to transform the popular Parkview attraction into a festive wonderland, where illuminated wildlife displays, colourful installations and live entertainment will offer visitors a different way to experience the City of Gold.

Running for six weeks, the festival is designed to bring families, friends and visitors together through an experience that combines nature, creativity, culture and entertainment.

Joburg City Theatres and City Parks and Zoo collaboration

Presented through a collaboration between Joburg City Theatres and the City of Johannesburg’s City Parks and Zoo, the event forms part of the city’s broader festive-season offering, with an emphasis on activating public spaces and encouraging residents and tourists to explore Johannesburg’s recreational and cultural attractions.

But beyond the dazzling light displays, it is the entertainment programme that promises to give this year’s festival its distinctive personality.

Music lovers can look forward to performances from an exciting selection of South African artists, including Blaq Diamond, Touchline, Lordkez, Msaki, Jesse Clegg, Zoë Modiga, Robin Fassie and Ntsika, among others.

The line-up also features Nokukhanya Dlamini, SAEED, Bongi Archi, Hlengiwe Pearl and Sibongiseni Mbhele, alongside the Soweto Youth Orchestra with Nontobeko.

Dance and theatrical performances will add another dimension to the programme, with the Spanish Dance Society – Compañía Sophia, Jozi Youth Dance, Tembisa Red Devils, Art of Dance, Tribhangi and Moving Into Dance also set to feature.

Visitors can expect more than conventional stage performances, with aerial displays, drumming sessions, an extract from Alice in Wonderland and DJ-led Soul Sessions forming part of the entertainment offering.

For families bringing younger visitors along, the festival will also feature a dedicated Kiddies’ Corner and interactive activities, including karaoke.

The combination of entertainment and illuminated installations is intended to make the experience about more than simply viewing festive decorations. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore the displays, enjoy live performances and participate in activities throughout their visit.

With Johannesburg often associated with its fast-paced urban lifestyle, the festival offers an opportunity to experience one of the city’s established public attractions in a different light.

It also adds to the city’s festive tourism calendar, inviting residents and tourists to make Johannesburg part of their holiday plans rather than looking elsewhere for seasonal entertainment.

Whether it is an evening outing with friends, a family experience or an opportunity to enjoy live South African talent, the Festival of Lights is inviting visitors to make new memories under the city’s illuminated night sky.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Festival of Lights 2026/2027

Festival of Lights 2026/2027 Theme: Where Wildlife Meets Wonder

Where Wildlife Meets Wonder Dates: November 26, 2026, to January 3, 2027

November 26, 2026, to January 3, 2027 Performance days: Thursdays to Sundays, with selected festive-season dates

Thursdays to Sundays, with selected festive-season dates Venue: Joburg Zoo, Jan Smuts Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg

Joburg Zoo, Jan Smuts Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg Tickets: R75 for children aged 3–12, R100 for pensioners and R175 for adults and children aged 12 and older. Children under three enter free.

Visitors are encouraged to follow Joburg Theatre’s social media pages, @joburgtheatre, for updates on performance schedules. The lights are coming on, and Johannesburg is invited to experience the festive season where wildlife meets wonder.

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