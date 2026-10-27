Sponsored – Future of HR 2026 Puts People at the Centre of National Progress

Guided by HR Without Boundaries: Connecting Capable People, Performance Enabling Technology and National Progress, the 11th Annual Future of HR Conference & Awards brought more than 500 HR professionals, business leaders and industry innovators to the Indaba Hotel, Fourways, Johannesburg, on 14–15 October 2026.

Moderated by broadcaster Clement Manyathela, the conference explored HR’s role in organisational and national progress. SALGA CEO Sithole Mbanga and Chief Officer: Human Capital & Corporate Services Pindiwe Gida highlighted leadership, skills development and talent retention as key to stronger municipalities and better service delivery. Emphasising that “capable municipalities require capable people,” Mbanga underscored professionalisation, ethical leadership and institutional capacity for accountable, financially sustainable municipalities.

In his welcome address, Topco Media CEO Ralf Fletcher addressed HR leaders’ challenges and the value of practical solutions and peer connections. “The Future of HR Conference 2026 was not built to predict what work might look like in ten years’ time. It was built for the problems sitting on your desk right now,” he said. He added: “The future of work will not be built by those who wait for it. It will be built in mid-flight, by leaders willing to shape it as they go.”

Standout sessions explored priorities shaping the employee experience. Dis-Chem examined how to make wellbeing part of everyday working life, with Clinic Executive Lizette Kruger stressing prevention: “We don’t want to just check health once a year. Health is what we do every day. We want to protect it every day.” Nomfundo reinforced the need for a holistic, people-centred approach: “The people agenda shouldn’t just be an HR agenda. It should be a business agenda so that we solve it holistically.”

Alexforbes examined how employee benefits can build workforce resilience by addressing employees’ needs. Dr Busi Tshabalala challenged organisations to put people before products, asking them to consider “what people need and what we are trying to solve for, rather than fitting people into products.” Butši Tladi, CEO of Alexforbes Corporate, highlighted changing workforce expectations: “benefits have to evolve to keep up with the changing nature of employees themselves.”

MyMobile and Samsung explored how mobile devices, affordable data and digital platforms can bridge communication gaps and connect frontline employees. Satish noted that “communication in a corporate environment where you have a lot of blue-collar staff members and frontline workers is the biggest challenge”. SALGA-led discussions highlighted HR’s role in strengthening municipal capability, developing skills and improving service delivery.

Activities, prize draws, quizzes and Virgin Active’s Mindful Minutes added energy, while the matchmaking app facilitated 271 mutually confirmed business connections.

The conference culminated on 15 October with the Future of HR Awards, recognising HR excellence. Keynote speaker Dr Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma reflected on developing people, strengthening institutions and shaping South Africa’s future.

Organisational winners included Rand Mutual Assurance, Schneider Electric South Africa, GALXBOY, the City of Cape Town, Jem, the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation and Tsebo Solutions. Individual awards went to Tutu Monwabisi (HR Rising Star of the Year), Van Zyl Botha (CEO of the Year) and Sandi Richardson (HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by SALGA). The HR Icons of the Year were Proconics, Kopano Bus Services, Sage and Bathu Group.

The event reinforced the importance of collaboration and people-centred strategies for a skilled, connected, future-ready workforce.

With appreciation to the sponsors and partners of Future of HR 2026

Platinum Partner: SALGA (South African Local Government Association)

Silver Partners: Alexforbes, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, MyMobile/Samsung

Showcase Counter Partners: Trending Talent Solutions, SA Business School, MANCOSA, Raizcorp, Bridging and Associates, Godrej Consumer Products, T&T Academy, SourceWorx, Etapath, National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC), Newbridge Training Institute, LaMI, City Power Johannesburg, Ornecy

Silver Impact Sponsors: Public Protector of South Africa, SANDF, University of Johannesburg

Bronze Impact Sponsors: Lazar PTY Ltd, Postbank, GCIS

Awards Category Sponsor: SALGA, Ornecy

Strategic Partner: SABPP

Media Partners: Primedia Out of Home, Glynt Group, Guardian Report, AI Impact, Xenor Projects, Nala Media, Sunday World

Travel Partners: 2gether Travel, Zoway Rentals

Lifestyle Partners: Virgin Active, GQ Tissues, Foursight IT, Shara Hair, GALXBOY

View the full event factsheet here and programme here.

For information about future events, sponsorships and partnerships: 📧 marketing@topco.co.za