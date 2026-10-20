Standard Bank stands alone as the only African company recognised across four global rankings

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, with operations in 21 African markets, has been recognised across four prestigious global rankings by Forbes, Newsweek and TIME, highlighting the Group’s standing on the global stage and its continued investment in creating opportunities for people to grow.

The Group features in Forbes’ World’s Best Employers and World’s Top Companies for Women, TIME’s World’s Best Companies and Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. Standard Bank is the only African-headquartered company to feature across all four rankings, distinguishing it among organisations recognised internationally for their workplace practices, reputation, performance and trust.

With 55,000 employees across its operations and a presence in 21 African countries, the Group provides opportunities for people to build careers, develop new skills and contribute to meaningful work across diverse businesses and markets.

While each ranking measures different aspects of organisational performance, collectively they reflect the qualities increasingly expected of leading global businesses: strong leadership, employee satisfaction, inclusive workplaces, trust and a commitment to long-term sustainability. These accolades reflect Standard Bank’s commitment to building an inclusive, high-performance culture across its pan-African footprint.

Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group, says: “Being recognised alongside leading global companies is a source of pride and demonstrates the strength of African businesses and the talent we have across our continent.

“But recognition is not an end in itself. Africa’s greatest competitive advantage is its people, and our responsibility is to invest in their potential. Our investment of more than R1 billion in learning and development in 2025 reflects our commitment to building future-ready skills, developing leaders and creating opportunities for our people to succeed. When our people grow, they strengthen our business and contribute to the growth of the economies we serve.”

The Group’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace is further reflected in its recognition among Forbes’ World’s Top Companies for Women 2026, where Standard Bank ranked 14th globally out of 400 companies, a significant improvement from 274th in the prior year.

Sharon Taylor, Chief People and Culture Officer at Standard Bank Group, says: “With a 57% female workforce, we are particularly pleased that Forbes have ranked us 14th globally in the World’s Top Companies for Women in 2026. At Standard Bank Group our people are passionate about our purpose, feel a strong sense of belonging and have the opportunity to grow and reach their full potential. This ranking is a powerful independent endorsement of our position as an employer of choice on the continent.”

For Standard Bank, this international recognition reinforces its long-term commitment to developing African talent and creating an environment where people can build fulfilling careers, contribute to the success of the Group and play a meaningful role in Africa’s growth.