Three reasons South Africa can clinch T20 World Cup

South Africa go into the T20 World Cup as a real dark horse. Can they fulfil the promise and bring the trophy home from Australia?

The Proteas have been steadily improving over the last few years and now look like a very well-rounded side that boasts bowlers who can take wickets and batsmen who can hit boundaries.

However, do they have enough to be the last team standing at the end of the competition? Here are three reasons why South Africa can win the 20-Over World Cup.

Power hitting and rotation

South Africa boasts real power in their team that runs very deep. Quinton de Kock is an opener that can hit the ball a long way, but he does not usually need to when the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, and David Miller come in after him.

Of course, power hitting is not the only thing that is important in the T20 game, the need to create a score and rotate the strike is just as important as being able to clear the rope, and this is why the likes of De Kock and Reeza Hendricks will be crucial.

Both can clear the boundary when needed, but they score quickly even when they are not hitting the ropes.

Continually forcing the bowler to change their plans by rotating left and right-handers, or just having a different player on strike, can really take its toll on the fielding side.

This then leads to poor, lofty bowling that is far easier to nail to the boundary.

South Africa are blessed with a lot of power, and it is made even more dangerous by the players that can keep the score ticking over.

Pace attack

South Africa currently boast one of the best pace attacks in the game of cricket. Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lungi Ngidi bring pace and bite in spades to the South Africa bowling line-up.

There is no doubt that a batsman that is set and enjoys facing pace bowling can really use the speed on the ball to find the boundary, but when fast and aggressive bowlers are replaced by more fast and aggressive bowlers, then it gives the batsmen a very tough challenge, especially if they are struggling to pick the ball up.

In Australia, a good combination of pace bowling and spin bowling will likely rule. For South Africa, they can call upon a glut of bowling options that will be aided by the pitches.

Batsmen are clearly favoured in the modern game, but no side can win a World Cup without a bowling attack that can support their run-scoring machines.

No fear

Australia, India and England all go into the competition with a lot of weight on their shoulders as the favourites with betting sites to be crowned champions.

As the hosts, Australia have an advantage of playing in front of their own fans, but also must cope with the pressure that goes with it. India are the perennial underachievers at any major cricketing competition, while England arrive with question marks over their best eleven.

For South Africa, this tournament is one they will believe they can win, but they are hardly in the conversation of being the favourites. This will play into their hands perfectly.

South Africa can arrive at the tournament and look to secure a number of wins under the radar as they take on the likes of India and Pakistan in the Super 12 stage.

A few wins here could see them escape the group, and from there anything could happen in the knockout stages.

