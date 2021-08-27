A good result against Zim will give us a solid foundation – Broos

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said a good result, even a draw against Zimbabwe, will give him a good platform to work from going forward, Safa announced on its website

He however, was quick to point out that while a draw against the northern neighbours would be a good result, he would try to go for a win.

Speaking to staff of technical sponsors, Le Coq Sportif at a newly opened shop in Sandton City, coach Broos said the Zimbabwe encounter was important because a good result will be a morale booster for his players.

‘’I don’t like to predict that we will win or, that the score will be 2-1 or whatever but the only thing I want and hope is that we have a good result in Zimbabwe,’’ said coach Broos.

‘’A draw in Zimbabwe will be a good result; it will give us confidence for the next game [against Ghana]. Because losing especially with a heavy score will not do the players’ confidence any good.

I hope we will draw and we take it from there. But we will try to win, I am not saying we are going for a draw,’’ he pointed out.

The Belgian born coach said the team should be ready by the time they leave for Zimbabwe.

‘’I think by the time we go to Zimbabwe we should be ready. Look, our group is a group with three teams that have qualified for the Afcon [Ethiopia, Ghana and Zimbabwe] and playing six games in three months won’t be easy but we must be professionals and be ready.’’

He said his philosophy is teamwork and is not a big fan of individual flair.

‘’I am a coach who believes in teamwork not individual performances. I believe in team spirit but also like entertaining football. I also want a team that controls the game and be disciplined.

‘’Discipline is the first rule for victory. Of course, the camp won’t be like in the army but we have to have some rules and players must follow those rules.”

