Abafana besthende sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Ryan Moon Twitter

Lamontville Golden Arrows, affectionally known as Abafana besthende, has signed striker Ryan Moon.

Moon has previously played for Stellenbosch FC, Maritzburg United, Kaizer Chiefs and has represented South Africa internationally.

Moon was released by Kaizer Chiefs in 2019 after the club had declined an option to renew his contract. The striker departed the Maroons for Sweden in March 2021 to join Varbergs BoIS FC in the Allsvenskan the country’s top division, with seven goals in 26 appearances for the club.

He was closely linked with a return to the team of choice after training with them for a few weeks, but Arrows have, on Wednesday, confirmed his new home at the club.

“Abafana bes’thende are excited to announce the signing of Ryan Moon.”

