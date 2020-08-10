Andrea Pirlo takes over as Juventus coach

Italian giant Juventus said today it had appointed Andrea Pirlo as its new coach – following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri.

The club which has dominated Italian football over the past decade said in a statement that Pirlo’s appointment was a beginning of a new chapter.

“Today, begins a new chapter of his career in the world of football, as it was said almost a week ago: from Maestro to Mister. From today he will be the coach for people of Juventus, as the club has decided to entrust him with the technical leadership of the First Team, after having already selected him for Juventus Under 23,” Juventus said.

“Today’s choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new successes. Andrea Pirlo today signed a two-year contract until 30 June 2022,” the club added.

The 41-years-old Pirloan had a legendary career as a player that has led him to win everything, from the Champions League to the World Cup in 2006.

Sarri was fired on Friday, one day after Juventus were eliminated from the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 by Lyon.

Juventus last month secured its ninth consecutive Serie A title, further extending the all-time record of successive triumphs in the competition. However, the club’s owners and fans grave for the Champions League – an ambition that has been elusive o the Turin based club – a trophy they have not won for many years.

Kabelo Khumalo