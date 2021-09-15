Andy Murray earns US Open victory with ease

Johannesburg – British professional tennis player Andy Murray wrapped a solid opening win for his first round of the US Open at the Rennes Open Challenger event on Monday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion humbled German’s Yannick Maden with a swift scoreline of 6-3, 6-1 in only space of an hour.

Speaking during a press conference, Murray said, “Obviously I would like to try and win the event.”

Murray didn’t speak vividly about his victory as he hailed the reigning US Open Champion, Emma Raducanu for her massive victory as she became the first qualifier in history to claim a grand slam crown.

“It was incredible what she did there, she hadn’t competed much for the last sort of 18 months or so with school and coronavirus and those sorts of things, but she graced well,” said Murray.

“But I think at Wimbledon everyone sorts of got a bit of a glimpse of how good she could be,” Murray added.

The three-times grand slam winner added, he has been in couple of training with the 18-year-old.

“I’ve spent a little bit of time around her on the practice court, but more so in the same building, training close to each other, and watching what she’s doing, and she’s obviously really, really good,” he said.

“But what she did in New York was very special, a huge boost for British tennis and gives, hopefully, the governing bodies an opportunity to capitalise on that and get more and more kids involved in the sport.

It’s great what she did and a huge opportunity for British tennis now,” he concluded.

Throughout his career, Murray has bagged 46 singles titles, being crowned with three Grand Slam titles, 14 Masters 1000 Series titles, two gold medals at the Olympics, and a title at the ATP Finals.

