Sport

Another gold for Team SA at Tokyo Paralympics

By Sunday World
Pieter du Preez who pocketed a gold medal during the Cycling Road Men’s T51, H1 competition - increasing the country’s medal tally to four. Image: Twitter / @supapiet

Johannesburg – Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has welcomed Team South Africa’s fourth medal achievement at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The news comes after a world-class performance by the versatile South African para-cycling world champion Pieter du Preez who pocketed a gold medal during the Cycling Road Men’s T51, H1 competition – increasing the country’s medal tally to four.

Pieter du Preez, who previously broke the 10 000 metres T51 world record and went on to set new African records in the 200m, 1 500m and 10 000m, pocketed his 5th title by finishing at 43min 49.4sec, beating both Fabrizio Cornegliani (Italy) and Maxime Hordies (Belgium).

“I am elated with the impressive performance of our athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. What we are currently witnessing is a sterling performance by our ambassadors in sport and I am convinced that we are destined to make a remarkable finish in the world rankings.

“I wish the remaining athletes the best of luck and I look forward to more celebrations,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

– SAnews.gov.za

