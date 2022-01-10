Ayanda Patosi in talks with Glamour Boys

Johannesburg- Kaizer Chiefs are said to be in talks with the representatives of Ayanda Patosi with the hope of luring the tricky forward to their nest in Naturena.

It has since emerged that the former Cape Town City forward wants to return to the PSL in the new year and that Amakhosi could be his destination of choice.

Patosi is in the books of Foolad Khuzestan FC in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

He started his inter-national career with Lokeren in Belgium before joining the Citizens in 2017. He has 12 Bafana Bafana caps under his belt.

“Talks are at an advanced stage with Chiefs bosses and hopefully there will be more information coming out regarding the proceedings.

The player wants to come back home and he proved himself when he was in the books of Cape Town City,” said a well-placed insider.

In other transfer news, Royal AM star and Lesotho international Sera Motebang seems to be on his way to Gqeberha to ply his trade at struggling Chippa United.

Siyethemba Sithebe and Victor Letsoalo were dominating the transfer market talks during the Christmas recess.

Sithebe is rumoured to have completed his move to Amakhosi, who are just waiting for the green light from his club AmaZulu.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa said: “On player movements, we only reopened football operations on Friday and regarding players transfers, if any, we will make announcements in due course and once everything has been finalized.”

