Bafana Bafana ready for a rematch

Johannesburg – Distraught Bafana Bafana players said they are ready to settle the score with the Ghanaians, should they be given another chance in a replay.

Bafana left-back Terrence Mashego and star player Teboho Mokoena told Sunday World on their way back to SA after Bafana were defeated under controversial circumstances in the Cape Coast of Ghana last Sunday, that they deserved a chance to put one over Ghana without the assistance of the referee, in this case Maguette N’Diaye of Senegal.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup game was marred by dubious officiating by N’Diaye and the SA Football Association (Safa) has lodged a protest with world football governing body Fifa.

Safa president Danny Jordaan and CEO Tebogo Motlanthe are convinced that the match was fixed.

They have since compiled the information to appeal at Fifa. The mother body will hear Safa’s case on Tuesday in Zurich, Switzerland.

“If there is a rematch, we will go there very angry and determined after what happened in the last match. I mean every decision went against us,” said Mashego.

