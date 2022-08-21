Bafana to face Pharaohs next month

Bafana Bafana have been invited to play against Egypt in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the next Fifa window period from September 19-27.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has confirmed that Bafana Bafana will play against the Pharaohs in September and that they are working around the clock to secure another match.

“We are going to play Egypt in Dubai. We received an invite to play them in the UAE. We are also looking for a second game that side. We can play against any team on that side and we are going to use all the Fifa windows. It will either be friendly games or for CAF matches but we are going to use those dates.”

Motlanthe also said that Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was back in the country and that there was nothing sinister about his trip home to Belgium.

“The coach has his own intervals like any other employee. When there is no activity we do not see any reason to keep him here… Coach Broos has submitted his programme to us for the qualifiers,” he said.

“Helman Mkhalele is doing Cosafa and CHAN. That is part of his practicals because we want him to grow and he is for the future. You do not only grow in theory as a coach, you need practicals as well and these tournaments are a perfect platform for coach Mkhalele to improve his coaching credentials.”

Bafana lost their opening Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco 2-1 after putting up a brave fight in Rabat. They are second in Group K.

Bafana’s next match is against Liberia on March 20 at home.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author