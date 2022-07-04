Banyana and Nigeria’s Super Falcons revive their rivalry at Awcon

Banyana Banyana and Super Falcons of Nigeria will on Monday lock horns during their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) clash at the Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Morocco.

While the Super Falcons will seek to impress in defence of their Awcon title they won four years ago, Banyana have a point to prove against their most fierce rivals on the continent, as they attempt to bring the trophy back home after five failed attempts.

The last time the two sides met was in September 2021 during the inaugural Aisha Buhari Cup final that Banyana won by a convincing 4-2 victory.

Ellis told a media briefing on Sunday that it is important to get good results in the opening game of the competition.

“The first game of the tournament is always the biggest game and this makes it even better because it’s against defending champions Nigeria, and because it is Nigeria the game is bigger than what it is supposed to be,” said Ellis.

She said they want to start well and are aware that it is going to be a tough encounter. Ellis was joined by goalkeeper and co-captain Andile Dlamini who shared the same sentiments.

“As players, we are extremely excited about our match tomorrow [Monday]. It won’t be easy but we are confident our technical team has done enough homework, it’s now up to us to do our best in the field of play,” said Dlamini.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author