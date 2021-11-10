Banyana Ba Style stun Rivers Angel to book their seat in CAF CL semis

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies charged a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Nigerian outfit, Rivers Angel in their second Group B clash at the El Salam Stadium in Cairo.

The Brazilians had an upper hand in the game, as they pinned pressure on the ever-struggling top flight division side in Nigeria.

Securing a clinical win over the West Africans, the Chloorkop ladies have moved closer to book their spot in the CAF Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

Banyana Ba Style as they popularly known, charged their breakthrough in the 17th minutes, with captain Zanele Nhlapo striking a gracious goal from a corner, in which gave the Brazilians a narrow win.

In only space of 10 minutes following their first goal, there was a missed opportunity for Ka Bo Yellow ladies when Rhoda Mulaudzi’s cross found Andisiwe Mgcoyi in the box, but the latter saw her flick sail over the crossbar.

Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala had a perfect game plan for this encounter, as his side sweat to not give the Nigerians any opportunity to find an equaliser.

The West Africans continued to create chances and thought they had grabbed an equalizer seven minutes into the second half after Vivian Ikechukwu’s strike, however she was penalised for handling the ball.

The Brazilians are now leading the table with six points with one more game to complete the group stage.

For their upcoming clash, Sundowns Ladies will take on Morocco’s ASFAR on Friday where a draw or a win could earn the Brazilians’ a semi-final berth of the continent’s premier women’s tournament.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba