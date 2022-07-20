Banyana stars Dlamini, Mbane shortlisted for CAF awards

Mamelodi Sundowns’ stars Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbane, who also play for the women’s national team Banyana Banyana, have been shortlisted for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards.

The awards ceremony will be held in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday.

The duo has been shortlisted in the Women’s Interclub Player of the Year category alongside Evelyn Badu from Ghana. On Wednesday, CAF released the top three final list of nominees for the awards.

After reaching the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Banyana coach Desire Ellis has been recognised by being nominated in the Coach of the Year category.

She has led her side to back-to-back Wafcon final appearances, and has secured a place in the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the second time in a row.

Ellis will come up against Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies head coach Jerry Tshabalala who won the CAF Women’s League in 2021, Zambia’s Bruce Mwape and Morocco’s Reynald Pedros.

Full list of top 3 nominees

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Player of the Year (Men)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Cameroon

Egypt

Senegal

Goal of the Year

Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates)

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)

Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

