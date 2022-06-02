Barker, Marques and Matlaba win end of season PSL Q-Innovation awards for May

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker, Cape Town City goalkeeper Hugo Marques and Royal AM defender Thabo Matlaba have come up tops in the month of May PSL DStv Premiership Q-Innovation awards for their sterling showing in the run up to the end of the 2021/22 season.

Barker won the Coach of the Month accolade, Marques received recognition as Player of the Month and Matlaba bagged the Goal of the Month gong.

According to the announcement by the PSL, Barker had guided his side to an impressive fourth place finish in the recently concluded DStv Premiership season.

In the citing, the PSL said Barker saw his side go through May unbeaten with impressive wins over champions Mamelodi Sundowns and city rivals Cape Town City and held Swallows, Maritzburg United and SuperSport United to draws.

Angolan keeper Marques crowned his impressive debut in the Premiership by adding the Player of the Month award to his PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award.

The PSL said during May, Marques kept three clean sheets in City’s four outings, which hugely contributed to The Citizens’ securing a place in the CAF Champions League.

Marques’ coach at City Eric Tinkler, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as well as Stellies forward Ashley Du Preez, who this week joined Kaizer Chiefs, Downs striker Peter Shalulile and his midfielder teammate Aubrey Modiba, were all close contenders for the May monthly awards.

Matlaba’s win comes courtesy of his superb strike in Thwihli Thwahla’s 2-2 draw against Orlando Pirates last week. His goal will now be added to the list of all the monthly goals that are in contention for the DStv Premiership Goal of the Season award.

The voting of the Premiership Goal of the Season award, to be voted by fans and the public on www.psl.co.za, opens today, June 2 and will close on Friday, June 10 at midnight.

