Battle lines officially drawn for DStv Compact Cup

Johannesburg – The battle lines for this weekend’s DStv Compact Cup have been earmarked, following the official fixture draw.

The tournament has released the starting line-up and venue confirmation this past weekend.

Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the semi-finals on Saturday, 22 January before the FNB Stadium concludes the competition on 29 January with a third and fourth play-off as well as the grand finale to determine who will be crowned champions of the competition dubbed as The Viewer’s Choice.

Coastal United, who will be coached by Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker kick-off the competition against Dan Malesela’s Dinaledi FC in the first semi-final at 15h00.

This will then be followed by another mouth-watering encounter between Dylan Kerr’s Warriors and Amabutho FC, who will be under the watchful eye of German tactician, Ernst Middendorp at 18h00.

Living up to its true identity of being “The Viewer’s Choice” by handing over the coaching reigns to the fans, the official line-ups, as voted for by Mzansi football fans were also unveiled for all four teams who are set to go into camp on Wednesday, 19 January as preparations move into the final stages.

Official DStv Compact Cup Fixtures:

22 January – Moses Mabhida Stadium

Semi-Final 1: Coastal United vs Dinaledi – 15h00

Semi-Final 2: Warriors vs Amabutho – 18h00

29 January – FNB Stadium

3rd/4th Play Off: |12h00

Final: Winner Semi-Final 1 vs Winner Semi-Final 2 | 14h00

In addition to voting for the strong and well-balanced line-ups, DStv is inviting fans to continue occupying the coach’s seat by making their tactical substitutions directly from by using the USSD code *120*830#.

