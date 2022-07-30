Benni appointed Manchester United’s first team strikers’ coach

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has been appointed as the first team strikers’ coach for Premier League side Manchester United in England.

News broke on Saturday as the football star concluded the deal with the English team.

McCarthy officially started his coaching career in 2017 with Cape Town City and left after two seasons. His next job as head coach was with AmaZulu in 2020, where he replaced Ayanda Dlamini, and parted ways with the Durban-based outfit earlier this year.

Robert Marawa tweeted: “Benni McCarthy signs for Manchester United as the First Team Strikers Coach!!”

🔴 BREAKING NEWS 🔴 Benni McCarthy signs for Manchester United as the First Team Strikers Coach!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hsTTi3CUJy — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2022

According to The Mirror, Manchester United has eyed the star and been in negotiation with him throughout the week and McCarthy’s position has now been confirmed, backed by Erick ten Hag.

McCarthy made his international football debut for South Africa in 1997 against Netherlands.

He has had a successful career in his international teams as he was sold to Celta de Vigo as the most expensive South African player at the time. McCarthy was later loaned to Porto and helped to give the team a turnaround it needed at the time leading them to Primeira Liga’s third place and qualification for the UEFA Cup.

