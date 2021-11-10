Boss Ya Mboka turns to fashion business as his side hustle

Johannesburg – Despite being on the field of play, Zimbabwean international Willard Katsande is famously known for rocking his own unique fashion style on his social media platforms to keep his followers entertained.

Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi as he refers to himself on social media, has decided to venture into the fashion business, following in the footsteps of other footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

During his spell at Kaizer Chiefs, Katsande was hailed as one of the most fashionable players in the DSTV Premiership.

Also known as Salt & Pepper on the field, he is determined to continue his fashion trendsetting.

His followers on social media suggested that he should embark on a new journey to establish his own fashion business venture.

Katsande has recently revealed that he is ready to give the fashion business a shot.

In an Instagram post, Katsande made a thrilling statement that there’s a clothing line coming soon.

Check out Salt & Pepper’s latest statement:

Katsande is a former player of Premier Soccer League club Kaizer Chiefs and currently plays for DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United F.C.

