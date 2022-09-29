Cassper and Priddy fight will be live on ESPN Africa

The much anticipated upcoming Celeb City boxing match, set to take place in Pretoria this coming weekend between Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly, will be streamed live on television.

Nyovest had previously announced during a press briefing that SuperSport had pulled out of the sponsorship deal. The deal was that Nyovest had to have a rematch with Naakmusiq, but this never happened.

Cassper took to social media on Thursday morning to announce that the boxing match will now be streamed live on ESPN Africa channel 218 on DStv.

BREAKING NEWS!!! Fight will be airing live on ESPN AFRICA!!!! That’s channel 218 on Dstv!!!! South Africa, you can come watch the fight live at Sun Arena this Saturday in Pretoria!!! Kopa le shape kota so you can look good on Tv!! Tickets at Web tickets!!! #CassperVsPriddyUgly pic.twitter.com/LtQuad7mbs — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 29, 2022

The second edition of Celeb City will feature professional boxing matches between Akani Sambo and Layten Gloss. At stake is the Gauteng bantamweight title.

Eastern Cape-born Asemahle Wellem and Gauteng-born Cowin Ray will lock horns for the SA super middleweight title, while Simphiwe Koncko and Philippine-born Garen Diagan will clash for the international mini-flyweight title.

The last title fight will put Bukiwe Nonina against Zimbabwean Cecilia Pitsani in the junior lightweight division.

Celeb City will take place at the Sun Bet Arena from September 30 to October 2 and promises to be an exhilarating weekend experience filled with music.

Sunday World

Author