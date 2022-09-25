Priddy Ugly confident Nyovest won’t make it to round three

Hip Hop star Priddy Ugly, who is Cassper Nyovest’s next opponent for the second edition of Celeb City, is excited about his upcoming boxing match.

Speaking to Sunday World the rapper whose real name is Ricardo Moloi said he is confident that Nyovest won’t even make it to round three.

This comes after Nyovest had said he would not pass the first round since he is not a man of many rounds.

Nobody wanted to challenge Nyovest and so Priddy decided to send a direct message to him challenging him to a fight.

“I was a plan B after Naakmusiq decided he didn’t want to do this anymore. we started speaking two months ago and he had already given me the date and it was only confirmed a few weeks ago.

“Funny enough, him and I don’t know each other like that but I thought since nobody wants to challenge him let me do it,” said Priddy.

Priddy said he has been sparring against some amateurs and also some professional boxers.

“It’s been difficult, especially sparring against professionals I’m not gonna sit here and say I won but I got beaten up the first few times. Because I’ve been training for a long time now I’ve vastly improved,” he said.

