Bucs sign Ndlondlo in big transfer move

Orlando Pirates made the biggest last-minute transfer when they signed the talented playmaker Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo from Marumo Gallants.

The 27-year-old stocky midfielder joins the Buccaneers on a three-year deal.

Ndlondlo was instrumental in Gallants reaching the finals of the Nedbank Cup last year. He also played a stellar role in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns where they narrowly lost 1-0. In the 2020/21 season the Thokoza-born midfielder scored the goal that won the club the Nedbank Cup final.

Blessed with superb technical ability, creativity, an incisive range of passing and a willingness to work hard for his team, Ndlondo has shown to be adept in both attack and defensive situations.

“I am happy to be here. This is a dream come true for me. With the window closing today, I didn’t think a move would happen, but football is an unpredictable game anything is possible. Here I am today speaking to you as an Orlando Pirates player,” Ndlondlo told Orlandopiratesfc.com

“I would like to express my gratitude to everybody at Marumo Gallants. To the players, coaches, and management, thank you for a wonderful couple of years…and to the fans, you will always have a place in my heart. As I said before, it’s a dream to be here and I look forward to joining up with my new teammates. I come here looking to make a meaningful contribution to this great institution,” he concluded.

Gallant’s chairman Abram Sello wished Ndlondlo well: “Marumo Gallants are proud to produce star players who are in demand. We wish Ndlondlo well for the next phase of his career and look forward to seeing him rise to ever higher heights. See you on the field!”

