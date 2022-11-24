Charles Nyambe takes ultimate prize at SSCN Africa Awards

The Sports for Social Change Network (SSCN), in partnership with the Leading Like Mandela initiative, hosted the inaugural SSCN Africa 2022 Awards at the SABC radio in Auckland Park on Wednesday night.

Attended by 138 organisations from 13 African countries, the event honored the achievements of various social activists across the continent, who used sports to change the lives of their communities.

Allan Williams, the director at SSCN, said the organnisation is proud to have successfully hosted the event.

“We are incredibly proud of the outcome of the evening, to be able to recognise African organisations who have demonstrated excellency in using sports, physical activity, or physical education to contribute to development and peace on the continent,” said Williams.

Of all the 14 winners, Charles Nyambe from Namibia, who currently serves as the regional president and managing director for Special Olympics Africa, scooped the top Leading Like Mandela Champion Award.

The accolade recognises a high-profile individual and influencer who has contributed immensely to the promotion of sport for peace and development in Africa.

Nyambe expressed his gratitude and shared the hardships of being a leader.

“Leadership is not easy, winning the ultimate leadership prize means that you are selfless and that you give yourself to the need,” Nyambe said.

“There is a need out there in the world, but many times we don’t see a need, we see ourselves, so it is basically emptying ourselves and saying it is not about me but making a difference in other people’s lives. That is what this award means to me.”

He also had a special message for the people of Namibia and Africa at large.

“The people with intellectual disabilities are far marginalised and neglected, we need to create awareness through awards like this. So, my joy for today is that I got an award like this for them, and I commit myself into opening many doors for them,” Nyambe said.

