Chiefs Leonardo Castro enters final stage of recovery from injury

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs forward Leonardo Castro is expected to be back sooner than expected after he was ruled out due to an injury blow.

According to Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter, the Colombian striker is back in full training for the club, but he’s yet to work on his match fitness as he’s been out of the injury for a while.

“Soon, I’ll be telling you it’s quicker to count the fit players than the injured players. I think the closest is Dumi (Dumisani Zuma) and Leo Castro, they’re in full training but they’ve got to get themselves match fit, so we are waiting for them,” revealed Baxter.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player headed to his home country as per Chiefs’ approval, where he spent months to recover from his long-term injury.

While the creative striker is expected to make a possible return to the club, Baxter will look to reinforce his squad by bringing the experienced Castro into his game plans.

With the absence of both Castro and Samir Nurkovic, Chiefs were under immense pressure to play Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat as false strikers.

As Castro will be expected to return soon, Baxter might have plans to recall the famous attacking trio ‘CBD’ that incorporates Castro, Billiat and Keagen Dolly.

The trio made their names at Mamelodi Sundowns, where they were labelled as the ‘goal-poaching assassins’.

The current in-form Parker, has been in blistering form at Chiefs, more recently where he netted two crucial goals for Chiefs, and this secured ‘Hond’ as a prominent role in Chiefs’ front row.

Should Baxter want to pair the quartet in a match, he will have to constitute a four-four-two formation, where Billiat and Dolly might be at the upper wings, while Parker and Castro will be paired as the strikers.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba