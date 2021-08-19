REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
Sport

Chilli Boys announce plethora of new signings and unveil new kit

By Ashley Lechman
Chippa United Football Club has announced a plethora of new signings. 

Johannesburg – Chippa United Football Club has announced a plethora of new signings.

The Eastern Cape based club known as the Chilli Boys also unveiled their new kit for the season.

View the new signings and kit below: 

Azola Matrose from Walmer Township Gqeberha.
Jenovane September from Booysens Park Gqeberha
Kewen Prince
Loydt Kazapua
Zuko Mdunyelwa
JemondreDickens
Veluyeke Zulu
Tebogo Makobela
SiphesihleMkhize
Aboubacar Sangare
Sammy Seabi (Loan from Sundowns)
Rodney Ramagalela
Mogakolodi Ngele
Phakamani Mahlambi(Loan from Sundowns)
Lubeni Haukongo

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.