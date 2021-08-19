Chilli Boys announce plethora of new signings and unveil new kit

Johannesburg – Chippa United Football Club has announced a plethora of new signings.

The Eastern Cape based club known as the Chilli Boys also unveiled their new kit for the season.

View the new signings and kit below:

Azola Matrose from Walmer Township Gqeberha.

Jenovane September from Booysens Park Gqeberha

Kewen Prince

Loydt Kazapua

Zuko Mdunyelwa

JemondreDickens

Veluyeke Zulu

Tebogo Makobela

SiphesihleMkhize

Aboubacar Sangare

Sammy Seabi (Loan from Sundowns)

Rodney Ramagalela

Mogakolodi Ngele

Phakamani Mahlambi(Loan from Sundowns)

Lubeni Haukongo

