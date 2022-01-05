Chippa United announces club chairman’s son as new General Manager

Johannesburg – Chippa United has confirmed the appointment of Sandiso Mpengesi as the club’s new general manager on Wednesday.

Sandiso, who is the son of the club’s flamboyant chairman Siviwe, takes over the reins following the departure of the club’s Roy Limongeli, who just had a short spell at the Eastern Cape outfit.

Limongeli was brought in July last year to build stability within the club, however, his work didn’t surprise Siviwe, who showed him the exit door soonest.

The chairman’s favourite son has been with the Chilli Boys since its debut in the league, where he has served in several positions, and most particularly managerial positions.

The club issued a statement, where they welcomed the newly appointed general manager, who promoted Lukanyo Mzinzi as the executive director.

🚨 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OP5cQoCYnN — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) January 5, 2022

For more exciting news for the Chilli Boys supporters, Kurt Lentjies has been retained in his position as the interim coach, with the assistance of Siyabulela Gwambi for the remainder of the season.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author