Colourful Mzansi football supporters back in full force

There’s nothing as beautiful and colourful as Mzansi football supporters. When they are in their element, they can create one of the most amazing experiences and atmospheres in the world of sports.

Grown men arrive at the stadiums draped in napkins, others in mini-skirts and bras, while a few smears themselves in white powder to look like ghosts or zombies.

They also bring loaves of bread to stadiums to mock their opponents, telling them that they are daily bread. Some have even got a full feeding bottle to tease their rivals that they are babies. A full, wholesome cabbage, coffins, Bibles and dictionaries are some of the interesting accessories that are a common sight at PSL matches.

While some of these frills carry a clear and straightforward message, one is left wondering what a vegetable such as a cabbage could signify.

But one thing that is clear as daylight is that the fans are back in full force and are making watching local football worth their while. Over the years, PSL clubs have been accused of not doing enough to draw fans to their matches. Some matches have even drawn an embarrassing 50 supporters, something that was worrisome for top-flight professional football. It looked bad for the clubs, it was terrible for TV and not ideal for the sponsors, who have been pumping millions into the league to keep the game alive. There was also a Covid-19 ban that prevented supporters from stadiums.

Clubs were also hit hard in the pocket by the dwindling gate takings – some teams do not have sponsors and ticket sales provide a huge relief. They were kept afloat by the R2.5-million monthly grant they get from the PSL. It was a sore sight when watching on TV and fans resorted to watching other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, etc.

But this season, South African football lovers should be commended. They are coming out of their shells and supporting their teams in big numbers and this has resulted in an explosive start to the new season.

Almost all the matches have had impressive crowds, and the players and coaches are motivated. The days of empty stadiums and the national lockdown must be forgotten and left in the annals of history.

Even new Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who is from Spain, was smitten with the local fans after his first match in charge of the Buccaneers. “It’s a nice atmosphere, it’s amazing. The people were singing from the first minute of the match. It’s a different way to live and experience the games if I compare it with Europe. This looks more like a party. But it’s good, people are having fun and making noise. It will be relevant for the type of football we want to play. We want the fans to be a part of our performance.”

Let’s hope that the hunger to attend matches was not for the opening rounds only. We pray that the supporters can sustain these good attendances throughout the season.

Football is about fans. Players do their thing and tricks to impress those who come to watch them play. The most terrible thing that can happen to any soccer player is to play in an empty stadium.

