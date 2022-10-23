Cup drought continues for Chiefs as they bomb out of the MTN8 cup

Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out of the MTN8 tournament by AmaZulu after a goalless draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

The 1-1 away draw in the first leg in Johannesburg was enough for Usuthu to advance to their first cup final in 30 years. AmaZulu will face Orlando Pirates in the final, after the Buccaneers walloped Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 on Saturday.

The goal drought continues for Chiefs who last won an official trophy in 2015. For the last seven years, the Chiefs trophy cabinet has been empty and the fans have become a laughing stock from their rival clubs. Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane had the best opportunity to reach the final against a youthful Usuthu side that does not have experienced players – but the home side had plans of their own to go all the way.

Fans were dreaming of a Soweto derby between Amakhosi and Bucs but it was not to be as Usuthu fought hard to book their ticket for the final. Again, supporters filled the beautiful World Cup stadium to the rafters and cheered very hard for their teams. As usual, Chiefs had the bigger share of supporters but the players let them down when they failed to score a goal that would have seen them through.

Both sides played well and none of the two sides deserved to lose – but Chiefs were the better side as they threw everything at the Usuthu defence but found goalkeeper Veli Mothwa well prepared.

Keagan Dolly was pulling the strings in midfield and he had the AmaZulu back four in all sorts of trouble with his crisp passes and shots at goal. From the home side, George Maluleka was on top of his game and kept on penetrating the Chiefs rear-guard. He was rewarded with the Man of the Match accolade at the end of the match.

Usuthu fans will thank Gabadinho Mhango for the away goal in the first leg. The goal gave them a huge advantage leading to Sunday’s match. With the advantage, they were willing to die with their boots on as they threw their bodies on the line. The dedication and bravado frustrated Chiefs who went for the kill but a goal was not forthcoming – even if the match continued for another hour, it did not look like Chiefs would score.

90 + 3’| #AMA 0 : 0 #CHI Full time score: AmaZulu FC 0 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs Agg. AmaZulu FC 1 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs#Amakhosi4Life #MTN8 #KCFreshRevival — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 23, 2022

