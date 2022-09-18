Downs doff hat to Hlompho Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns will use today’s game against AmaZulu at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium this afternoon to honour Hlompho Kekana for his commitment to the club.

The Brazilians are urging their yellow army to arrive in large numbers for the game because at halftime, Kekana will be honoured with a special ceremony for the long-term service he has given the club.

Kekana has now retired and is pursuing new avenues as a TV soccer analyst.

“I want to praise the chairman (Tlhopie Motsepe) for showing ubuntu. An important part of leadership is gratitude and extending that gratitude, and that is exactly what the Sundowns leadership is doing. There are people like Tiyani “Sugar” Mabunda who are supporting and advising the president with ideas, and kudos to the club for that and hats off to our chairman,” Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said.

Added Mokwena: “Hlompho has been a selfless and hardworking soldier for the club. He epitomises the culture, values and principles of this incredible football club and it is only befitting that he gets this type of send-off. Due to Covid-19 and supporters not able to attend matches, we could not do it and it is long overdue.

“I hope supporters can come in their numbers and give the legend a proper send-off – maybe not a send-off because we are sure he will still be here with the club in various other positions. And also, to show our gratitude and appreciation for his commitment and the trophies that he assisted the club to win.”

About today’s game, Mokwena said that they are expecting a very tough encounter against a club that is very good technically.

“They are very aggressive in transition and they have an outlet of three strikers. We need to be intelligent in our defending. That is important because they are very good in set-pieces.

“They are a very good side and it’s going to be a difficult game for us.

“They are the team that are averaging the highest number of shots from outside of the box and they are very aggressive going forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hlompho kekana (@gonzalez_888)

