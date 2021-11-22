Dysfunctional Swallows have bigger problems to climb the ladder

Johannesburg – It doesn’t rain, but it pours for the ailing Swallows as they are battling to find their form since the start of the DStv Premiership.

They have now failed to win any of their games in the last ten games played.

The Dube Birds failed to find a clinical win against TS Galaxy on Sunday, after going 1-0 after a hard-fought loss at Mbombela stadium.

Brandon Truter’s side was left exposed when The Rockets Sphiwe Mahlangu found the back of the net just before the 10th minutes of the game, to make it 1-0.

In the second half, Swallows tried to pin pressure, to find an equaliser, when Lebohang Mokoena picked up a pass from the left before bursting into the penalty area and firing just over the target as early as the second minute of the half.

Galaxy was certainly the more fluent team in terms of passing and carved out other scoring opportunities, but failed to topple their goals.

This defeat for the Dobsonville side has placed them in the relegation zone, in the 15th position with only eight points.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author