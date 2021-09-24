Edward ‘Magents Motale hails Pirates: “Victory is certain, 2021 is ours”

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates legend Edward Motale sings a song of praises to the Buccaneers following their good start of the season indicating the boys have stamped their authority as the Soweto giants.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will face off in a match set to ignite raffles as the two giants in the South African football history will fight to be title contenders for the Dstv Premiership for 2021/22 season.

Motale told Sunday World Pirates seem to have full control of this year’s season, as he applauded both assistant coaches Fladlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi.

“Mandla and Davids are both doing exceptionally well, I am really impressed with how they have led the team from their two past miserable seasons,” Magents revealed.

“For now, the focus is at this big game we are facing against the mighty Sundowns, and ours is to avenge, especially not forgetting how the team has embarrassed us previously,” he said.

Magents said Sundowns will have to brace for a tough encounter as Bucs are not easily defeated at home.

“Masandawana will be coming to our home ground (Orlando Stadium), surely they won’t see an easy victory when they face us, we will be up in arms this time around.”

Both Pirates and Sundowns are still undefeated since the start of the league this season.

The Buccaneers claimed swift victory over the weekend where they humbled Gavin Hunt’s side, Chippa United 3-1, whereas Sundowns also pulled three goals to nil when they faced off TS Galaxy on Sunday.

When questioned if equal victories for both sides might be hinder Pirates, Motale spoke highly of his side claiming that Pirates is under fire this season.

“Let me remind you that we have acquired great formation this season, we have Mabasa, Dlamini, Makhubela, Pule and Mosele.

“How do I leave behind highly-rated striker Kwame Peprah, who has proven his good skills when he made his debut against Chippa, just in space of five minutes was introduced he revealed great passes, there’s more to this player,” he said.

He also likened the player to his former teammate Jerry Skosana during the 90s where he was formidable goal poacher.

“These are players that will give headache to Sundowns three headman coaches,” Motale said.

Motale said Pirates deserves honours this season as they stood to be the best currently.

“Although we are still at the beginning chapter, things really look good, victory is certain, 2021/22 without any hesitation is ours,” Motale said.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba