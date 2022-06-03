End of the road for Bernard Parker at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Football Club announced on Friday afternoon that Bernard Parker’s contract would unfortunately not be renewed.

The club said that Parker would leave Chiefs at the end of his contract this month. Parker joins Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Akpeyi, and Kearyn Baccus who have all been dismissed by the club this week.

Parker has netted four goals in 24 DStv Premiership games for fifth-placed Chiefs in 2021-2022.

“Parker, a bona fide Kaizer Chiefs legend, will leave the club he has served with distinction for 11 years.”

Kaizer Chiefs will sadly not renew Bernard Parker’s contract when it expires at the end of June 2022. Parker, a bona fide Kaizer Chiefs legend, will leave the Club he has served with distinction for 11 years…#ThankYouParker #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/GBtp1dc6e2 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 3, 2022

Chiefs earlier in the week confirmed the arrival of Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez from Stellenbosch.

The club said they wanted to provide new coach Arthur Zwane with ammunition ahead of the next season.

Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu has already been signed on a transfer contract.

