Ernest Middendorp given three matches to save his job

Johannesburg – Under fire Maritzburg United coach Ernest Middendorp used the launch of the Nedbank Cup to admit his bosses had given him three matches to save his job.

Middendorp said his main focus was on the league games – where the club owners have given him three fixtures to turn the team’s fortunes around or be shown the door.

Timeslive reported last month that Maritzburg’s chairperson Farook Kadodia has given Middendorp three matches to turn around a run of poor form that has seen the team flirting with a relegation battle in 13th place.

Middendorp is one of the most recycled coaches in South African football.

He was fired by Kaizer Chiefs after losing the league on the last day, despite leading for the better part of the season.

He has previously coached Bloemfontein Celtic, Free State Stars and this is his second stint with Maritzburg.

He has also coached Golden Arrows and Chippa United.

Maritzburg will square off with Supersport United next week in a tricky last 32 fixture.

